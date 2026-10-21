Kevin Gates Must Pay Ex-Wife Dreka $1 Million in Child and Spousal Support From His Music Catalog Proceeds – Report

Kevin Gates has been ordered to pay his ex-wife Dreka $1 million in child and spousal support from his music catalog proceeds.

According to a TMZ report published on Wednesday (Oct. 21), a judge ordered the Baton Rouge, La., rapper to divest monies from his music catalog and hand them over to his estranged wife, Dreka Gates, in their ongoing divorce battle. The celebrity news website reports that profits from Kevin's catalog must be deposited in a Morgan Stanley account that will be managed by Robert Bracy, CFO of the rapper's record label, Bread Winner Alumni, with certified public accountant William Duerksen tapped as an authorized signatory.

From those funds, $929,341.50 will be designated for Dreka to cover child and spousal support, and a payout of $150,000 will be sent straight to her. Additionally, her legal team will receive $125,000 in attorney fees, while $100,000 is allocated for her accountant and $103,000 is earmarked for a third-party mediator. Meanwhile, Kevin will get $538,798 upfront and $225,000 a month starting in October.

Kevin and Dreka's ongoing divorce has been very contentious. In October of 2025, Dreka filed court documents seeking over $70,000 a month for child and spousal support. The 40-year-old entrepreneur also alleged that Kevin stopped paying for their children's private school and property taxes in 2021 and started to "dismantle the financial foundation of their family." She also asked to be the primary physical custodian of their children: 13-year-old Islah and 12-year-old Khaza.

Dreka initially filed for divorce in July of 2025, citing irreconcilable differences, after 10 years of marriage. Kevin appeared to confirm their separation on the 2022 track "Bad for Me." However, in divorce docs, the "I Don't Get Tired" rapper maintained the couple was never legally married.

XXL has reached out to Kevin Gates' team for comment.

Watch Baller Alert's Interview: Dreka Gates A Healer & Love Coach, Discovering Herself Outside of Kevin Gates, Dispensary Owner

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