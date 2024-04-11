Kendrick Lamar and South Park Creators Joining Forces for Live-Action Comedy Film – Report

Kendrick Lamar and the creators of the popular Comedy Central animated series South Park are reportedly cooking up a live-action comedy film.

Kendrick Lamar Links With Matt Stone and Trey Parker

On Thursday (April 11), The Hollywood Reporter announced the news that K-Dot has linked up with South Park creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker for an upcoming movie. The film will be released through Paramount Pictures, who announced the forthcoming project at CinemaCon in Las Vegas on Thursday. Kendrick Lamar and Dave Free will coproduce the film through their PGLang company along with Stone and Parker.

"I’m excited to announce that we’re going into production this summer on a [comedy] from the creators of South Park, Matt Stone and Trey Parker," Paramount film chief Brian Robbins told the crowd about the still-untitled film. "This script is one of the funniest and most original scripts we’ve ever read, and it’s certain to create some fireworks when it hits theaters on July 4th, 2025."

XXL has reached out to Kendrick Lamar's team for comment.

Kendrick Lamar Embroiled in Rap Beef

Kendrick Lamar is currently making headlines after he set the rap game on fire with his verse on Future and Metro Boomin's "Like That," which finds Kendrick going at J. Cole and Drake. So far, only J. Cole has responded. However, the Dreamville rapper infamously denounced his response, "7 Minute Drill," over the weekend, confusing fans. Now, all eyes are on Drake, and there are reports that both Drizzy and Kendrick have diss songs they are waiting to release.