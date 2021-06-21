Kendrick Lamar Is Selling His Old House for $800,000

Kendrick Lamar is selling his humble abode in California.

According to a listing posted on Provident Real Estate on June 16, the Pulitzer Prize-winning rapper is selling his home in Eastvale, Calif. for $800,000. The 3529-foot-square property was a family home where his parents and siblings once resided, TMZ reported earlier today (June 21).

The modest home boasts four bedrooms and three bathrooms. Inside, there is a formal dining area and living area to entertain guests. There’s also a spacious kitchen with a large island, granite countertops and stainless steel fixtures.

Additionally, the backyard is even more spacious with a covered patio and installed ceiling fans, a built-in BBQ area, a pool and a spa all surrounded by greenery and bamboo trees. The house also comes with a three-car garage.

Initially, K-Dot paid $523,400 for the property back in 2014. But don’t worry, Kendrick's family hasn't lived in the home for some time. He moved his parents and siblings to a $2.65 million home in Calabasas, Calif. a few years ago. As for the Damn. creator, he is currently living in a $10 million mansion in a posh area of Manhattan Beach, Calif.

Real estate aside, Kendrick hasn't dropped a new project in over three years. Rumors about a new album have been swirling on social media for months. Back in April, reports surfaced that Dr. Dre, Eminem and Kendrick Lamar might be working on new music together.

The rumor started when Dr. Dre's frequent collaborator Fredwreck posted a photo on Twitter along with Dre, Em and K-Dot. "Beats n Rhymes 🎙 #shady #aftermath," Fredwreck captioned the photo.

That was enough to get fans into a frenzy. On May 1, the photo started trending on Twitter with fans assuming the rap trifecta had been working on some new songs. "So we’re getting a Dr. Dre album with possible Kendrick Lamar & Eminem on the same track???? Say ain’t so," one person on Twitter presumed.

But alas, no new tracks from Kendrick have surfaced. In the meantime, check out Kendrick Lamar's former California home below.