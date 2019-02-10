In a rare turn of events, Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future and James Blake tied with Anderson .Paak for a big win at the 2019 Grammy Awards. The Black Panther: The Album banger "King's Dead" and "Bubblin" by Anderson .Paak won in a tie for the award for Best Rap Performance at the 2019 Grammy Awards on Sunday (Feb.10).

All five artists were up against some stiff competition in the category, with Cardi B's "Be Careful," Drake's "Nice for What" and Travis Scott, Drake, Big Hawk and Swae Lee's "Sicko Mode." While it's not the first time a tie has happened at the Grammys, this is the first time a tie has happened in this category.

This is Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future and James Blake's first win of the night. However, their collective victory serves as a second win for the Black Panther soundtrack. Earlier tonight, producer and composer Ludwig Goransson won the award for Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media for his work on the soundtrack.

Meanwhile, the rare tie also gives Anderson .Paak his first Grammy win of his career. The aftermath artist was nominated for Best New Artist and Best Urban Contemporary Album for his Malibu LP back in 2016.

Congratulations K. Dot, Jay Rock, Future, James Blake and Anderson .Paak on the win.