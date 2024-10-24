Five Signs That Kendrick Lamar Might Be Dropping His Viral Unreleased Track Soon

When Kendrick Lamar released his "Not Like Us" music video on July 4, fans got an extra treat. The chart-topping single was intro'd with a snippet of an unreleased track, which listeners are calling "Broccoli (Reincarnated)," and fans have been waiting with bated breath for the new song ever since. There have been recent signs that the single might be coming soon.

On the 15-second clip of the unreleased banger, K-Dot goes off over bouncy production from Scott Bridgeway. "I am reincarnated (Ha-ha-ha-ha-ha-ha-ha-ha)/I was stargazin' (Ha-ha-ha-ha)/Life goes on, I need all my babies (Gyah, gyah)," he rhymes. "Woke up, lookin' for the broccoli/High key, keep a horn on me, that Kamasi/IP ownership, the blueprint is by me/Mr. Get Off, I get off at my feet."

That was enough for fans to beg for more. And they might be getting it soon. On Oct. 13, the Mercedes AMG Formula 1 racing team used the song in an ad to promote the new racing season, which can be seen below. On Oct. 23, the still-unreleased clip was played during an NBA broadcast of the Los Angeles Lakers and Minnesota Timberwolves game. In both instances, the song presumably had to be licensed for use by the Compton, Calif. rapper.

Recently, TikTok has seen a spike in the song's use on the platform with fans begging for the track's release or making accompanying dance clips.

While rumors of a Kendrick Lamar album coming soon were seemingly shot down back in August, things could be ramping back up in preparation for his upcoming halftime show performance at the 2025 Super Bowl, leading to the song coming out sooner than later.

Read More: Why Picking Kendrick Lamar to Perform at 2025 Super Bowl Makes Sense

See multiple instances that might prove Kendrick Lamar's new song is dropping soon below.

Watch Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" Video

Watch Kendrick Lamar's New Song Being Used in F1 Racing Promo

Watch Kendrick Lamar's New Song Being Played on NBA Broadcast

Watch Kendrick Lamar's New Song Being Used on TikTok

Watch the 2025 Super Bowl Halftime Show Announcement