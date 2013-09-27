People Who Have Pissed Off Kanye West

Kanye has proven over the years that he's not afraid to say exactly what's on his mind, exactly when he wants to say it. Entailing a long list of unforgettable altercations, it seems Yeezy has long let go of the sacred celebrity conduct handbook.

From interrupting Taylor Swift at the 2009 VMAs to ranting about Jimmy Kimmel on twitter the other day, it seems that neither Yeezy or his critics, can catch a break. Lashing out on everyone from the country's former president to South Park's creators, Kanye have proven that he will strike, once wronged, at any given opportunity.

Check out the list of the most unforgettable people who have pissed off Yeezus himself.

Ray J

Earlier this year, West called out Kim Kardashian's former beau Ray J, referencing Ray J's sister, Brandy in a remix of his single "Bound 2" while performing live on Late Night With Jimmy Fallon.

Rapping, “Brandy’s little sister lame man he know it now/When a real brother hold you down you 'sposed to drown", Kanye took an obvious stab at Ray J. However, the diss was long-awaited, though. Kanye and Kim have turned an ear to Ray J's countless jabs at them over the years, most notably his single "I Hit It First", which features a Kardashian look-a-like in the video, along with images of the singer/actor's infamous sextape with a then 22-year old Kim.



Taylor Swift

In 2009, at the MTV Video Music Awards, Kanye West inadvertently created one of the most memorable VMA moments of all time. Interrupting Taylor Swift as she accepted her Best Female Video award, to protest Beyoncé’s "Single Ladies", the rapper stole the country singer's shine stating that Beyonce should have won.

"I'm sorry, but Beyoncé had one of the best videos of all time,"proclaimed Kanye as Bey looked upon the stage from her seat, stunned. Later in the show Beyoncé, in the midst of giving an acceptance speech for another award, brought Taylor on stage, so the then 19-year old could revive her moment.

Pink

Again at the 2009 VMAs, backstage audio surfaced following Kanye's epic encounter with Taylor Swift. Pondering as to why singer, Pink had such a huge prescence at the awards ceremony, Yeezy once again sounded off.

"It ain’t no love", yells Kanye on the audio. "What the f*ck was Pink performing? Don’t nobody know that song. Pink performed twice! Two songs? How the f*ck Pink perform two songs and I didn’t even get asked to perform "Heartless". "Heartless" is the biggest song of the year! It had the most spins of the first quarter! I don’t know that Pink song! But I noticed that she’s pink!"



Jimmy Kimmel

Airing on his television show September 24, 2013 , Jimmy Kimmel enlisted a child to read the transcript of Kanye’s memorable interview with the BBC. Not taking to the segment too kindly, Kanye unleashed a rant against Kimmel calling him everything under the sun.





Justin Timberlake

Following Kanye West's 2011-2012 "Watch the Throne" tour with Jay-Z, the aggressive rapper hit the stage at show in London sounding off about Jay-Z and Justin Timberlake's "Suit & Tie."

"I got love for Hov, but I ain't f--king with that 'Suit & Tie," stated Kanye as "Clique" played in the background, which also features Jay-Z.

"I hate business people," West continued. "People get on the phone with me and tell me, 'What kind of business can you do, though? What type of business are you doing? What's the numbers? How much did you sell? What's the radio spins? How much shampoo can you sell with your face on it and sh-t. Remind me again why we in this sh-t. Can you remind me again why we in this sh-t? Since when [is] making music about getting rich? Since when was making art about getting rich?...Remind me again why we in this sh-t. Remind me again why the Grammys couldn't suck my d-ck."



Kris Humphries/ PETA

Yeezy also once went for the throat of Kim Kardashian's ex-husband, Kris Humphries. Referring to the NBA player in a verse on a track titled "Cold", Kanye spits, "And I fell in love with Kim/ Around the same time she fell in love with him/ Well that's cool baby girl, do your thing/ Lucky I ain't have Jay drop him from the team."

At the time, Kim was going through an ugly divorce from Humphries which lasted nearly two years. Humphries and Kardashian were married for a famous 72 days before they split in October 2011.

On "Cold", Kanye also throws jabs at the animal rights enforcers, PETA, rapping,"Tell PETA my mink is dragging on the floor". The comment, however, was also well awarded, as the group has had a feisty battle with Ye' and girlfriend Kim over the years. Once even throwing flour all over Kardashian as she walked a red carpert.

George Bush

During a live TV fundraiser for the victims of Hurricane Katrina days after the storm, Kanye replaced lines prepared for him on a teleprompter, going off on a rant of his own.

As co-presenter Mike Myers was taken aback, the rapper bluntly stated, "George Bush doesn't care about black people," attempting to shine light on the lack of support of Katrina victims. Following the comment, the show's producer abruptly moved to the next presenter, Chris Rock.



The Paparazzi

With this being the most frequent of the bunch, battles between Kanye and the Paps never seem to cease. Now in the midst of what will be a lengthy battle, a man has just slapped Yeezy with a suit claiming he was assaulted on July 19 at LAX Airport.

Pleading self defense, West is claiming that “his safety was in immediate danger" and his lawyer believes Kanye was justified in his alleged attempt to put his hands on the photographer. “[Kanye] responded to this assault by doing only those acts that were reasonably necessary for his self-defense …”, said his lawyer Shawn Holley.

South Park

Mimicking the rapper's ego driven personality, South Park mocked Kanye with a segment called "Gay Fish". Not taking too kindly to the episode, Yeezy took to twitter to let steam off. "South Park’ murdered me last night and it’s pretty funny", Tweeted Kanye. "It hurts my feelings but what can you expect from ‘South Park’!"

Adding,“I actually have been working on my ego though. Having the crazy ego is played out at this point in my life and career. I use to use it to build up my esteem when nobody believed in me. Now that people do believe and support my music and products the best response is thank you, instead of ‘I told you so!!!"