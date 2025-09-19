A new documentary about Ye that explores his mental health features an explosive scene where the rapper screams on his former mother-in-law, Kris Jenner.

On Friday (Sept. 19), the new documentary In Whose Name? hit theaters. The film chronicles the artist formerly known as Kanye West’s struggles with his mental well-being over a six-year period, from 2018 to 2024. In one eye-opening scene, Ye gets into a heated argument with his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian’s mother.

“No one in this family is taking any responsibility for my hospital visit,” Ye snaps. “If you look online, that’s 50 percent of what people say, at least. Am I lying?”

When Jenner tells Ye that the chatter online doesn’t matter, he becomes enraged.

“It do matter!” he screams at the top of his lungs. “It does matter!

“It matters to us and you, it doesn’t matter what the internet says,” Jenner reacts, trying to quell the situation.

Another scene in the film documents the immediate aftermath of Ye’s controversial Saturday Night Live appearance in 2018, where he claimed he was bullied backstage about wearing a MAGA hat. In the clip, SNL cast member Michael Che checks Ye about his comments after the show.

“Airing it out like that without letting us be able to reply is kinda foul,” Che tells Ye. “You a hero to us. We love you, seriously. That’s wrong to do to us.”

The new documentary was directed by Nico Ballesteros. It also chronicles Ye’s failed 2020 presidential campaign, the collapse of his marriage to Kim K and alarming anti-Semitic outbursts.

Watch Ye Go Off on Kris Jenner in In Whose Name? Documentary