Kanye West is eager to go on tour in support of his new album Jesus Is King, but his wife, Kim Kardashian, is reportedly a little worried about him embarking on his trek.

According to a report People published on Sunday (Oct. 27), ‘Ye’s wife has expressed some concerns about her husband and the possibility of him embarking on a big tour.

“Kim supports a tour, but still has concerns,” an insider told the media outlet. “She doesn’t want him to go crazy and do an intense tour with no breaks. She wants him to focus on his wellbeing and mental health too.”

However, the source added that Kanye appears to be in great spirits ahead of his forthcoming trek.

“Kanye can’t wait to tour,” said the source. “He is excited about his new music. He is putting together a tour schedule right now. He wants to start the tour as soon as possible. He is in [a] much better place mentally than he was during his last tour.”

If you recall, in November 2016, Kanye abruptly canceled his Saint Pablo Tour after he was hospitalized after suffering what one doctor called a bout with psychosis and dehydration. He hasn't been on tour since.

There's no word on when Kanye will actually embark on his new tour. Before the release of Jesus Is King, the 42-year-old rapper had been performing consistently with his pop-up Sunday Service events without any hiccups. On Sunday, Kanye held Sunday Service at the Forum in Los Angeles where he brought out Pusha-T and No Malice to reunite as Clipse and performed "Use This Gospel" from Kanye's Jesus Is King LP.