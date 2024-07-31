Ye May Have Finally Found a Buyer for His Destroyed Malibu Mansion

Ye may have finally found a buyer for his strangely altered mansion in Malibu, Calif.

According to real estate website Zillow, Ye's stripped-down and gutted oceanfront home in Malibu was listed as being under contract this past Thursday (July 25). The mansion, which Ye purchased for $75 million back in 2021, is currently in escrow, a legal arrangement designed to protect both a property owner and a potential buyer while the particulars of the transaction are worked out.

While the identity of the potential purchaser of the decrepit digs or the home's final selling price hasn't yet been made public, TMZ reports that celebrity realtor and Selling Sunset reality TV star Jason Oppenheim is responsible for making the transaction happen. The pending sale of the 4,000-square-foot barren mansion will mark the end of a long and peculiar realty journey for Ye.

Ye's Bizzare and Storied Past With His Designer Mansion in Malibu

Originally designed to be a habitable work of art by renowned architect Tadao Ando, Ye and his then-soon-to-be wife Bianca Censori hired a contractor named Tony Saxon to all but destroy the entire place back in 2021. Renovations included tearing out the kitchen and all five bathrooms, attempting to turn a central staircase into a slide and even cutting off all electricity.

After reportedly informing Ye of the construction site's unsafe working conditions, Saxon was fired from the job in November of 2021. This past June, during an interview with The New Yorker in the wake of filing a lawsuit against Ye regarding the matter, Tony Saxon spelled out several bizarre experiences he was subject to while working for the Chi-Town native. Saxon's alleged memories include being required to sleep at the barely functional mansion after working 16-hour days, waking up to see Ye standing over him in the middle of the night and one particularly wild moment in which Ye ran him a bath at Malibu's Nobu Hotel.

Around the same time in November of 2022, Ye abandoned the mansion and subsequently put the home up for sale for $57 million. This past April, Ye reduced the listing, dropping his asking price to $39 million.

XXL has reached out to Ye's team for confirmation on the potential sale.

Take a look through Ye's strangely renovated Malibu mansion in the video below.

See Ye's Gutted Malibu Mansion