Ye Is Not Cool With Being Put in Middle of Bhad Bhabie and Alabama Barker Beef

Ye has found himself tied up in the drama between Bhad Bhabie and Alabama Barker, and he wants to clear the air about his involvement in the befuddling beef.

Ye Addresses Being Thrown Into Bhad Bhabie and Alabama Barker Beef

Bhad Bhabie and Travis Barker's daughter, Alabama Barker, have been locked into a bitter beef, which recently resulted in Bhabie releasing the diss track "Ms. Whitman" that uses a sample of the Ye song "Carnival" and AI vocals from Ye. This led to some people calling Ye out for getting involved. On Tuesday (Feb. 25), he set the record straight.

"I'm not in the middle of none of this AI beef," he explains in the video below. "People throwing my voice on things. The whole 'Carvial' sample. I just talked to Travis Barker. I would never be in the middle...I don't even know what's going on. I just got sent a song and asked if I could clear the sample."

"Only reason why I clear anything is because so many people stopped me," he continues. "They stopped clearances, everything. It's been very difficult for me. If anybody asks me for something, I always clear it. But I'm not cool with being put in the middle of all this at all. So, any verse going viral using my voice, I didn't do it."

Bhad Bhabie and Alabama Barker Beef Erupts

The Bhad Bhabie and Alabama Barker beef is something absolutely no one asked for, but we're getting it anyway. The former friends started beefing toward the tail end of 2024. Things came to a head last month when Bhabie accused Barker of sleeping with Tyga and Soulja Boy, which Barker denied. Bhabie and Barker have been slinging mud and subpar diss songs since then.

On Tuesday, Bhad Bhabie teased her new Ye-sampled diss track on Instagram before releasing the scathing song on YouTube.

See Ye responding to being thrown into the Bhad Bhabie and Alabama Barker beef below.

Watch Ye Clear the Air About His Involvement in the Bhad Bhabie and Alabama Barker Beef