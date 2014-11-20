Kanye West Might Be The Reason There’s No Kardashian Christmas Photo This Year

Kim Kardashian recently reportedly revealed that there will be no Kardashian family Christmas photo this year and Kanye West may be the person to blame for the ending of a tradition that has lasted for almost 20 years. According to reports, Kanye is "largely to blame" for the decision. "He wants to have his own card with Kim and North," according to an insider.

This decision comes in the wake of Kris and Bruce Jenner's divorce, with a source telling the magazine that "It's awkward if [Bruce] is in it and awkward if he's not," and Rob Kardashian distancing himself from the family. The family that was once so tight knit seems to be distancing themselves from each other.

If you haven't seen the Christmas photos over the years, check them out here.

[Daily Mail]

Related: A Girl Turned Down Kim Kardashian And Kanye West As Foster Parents

Dave Chappelle Did Not Expect Kanye West To Perform At His Radio City Music Hall Show

50 Cent Thinks The Fashion Industry Considers Kanye West An Outsider