The Break Presents – Kaash Paige

Kaash Paige is a star in the multiverse of melodies. The 21-year-old artist has made that known through tracks like “Love Songs,” “Euphoria” and “London,” which combined have about 300 million streams on Spotify. As heard in that trio, Kaash’s seasoned perspective on romance, deep chamber of cadences and balmy singing voice shine as key parts of her artistry. And speak to why the KP brand continues to run strong in the world of rap&B.

Growing up in Dallas, Kaash Paige witnessed her father making music in the closet studio. Around the age of 11, she tried her hand at the art and together, the two made a record called “Swag So Dope.” It got plenty of praise at family functions, though her first official record wouldn’t see the light of day until she turned 15. In a group called Bully Gang, Kaash released her debut rap song “Skrilla” on SoundCloud around 2016. Soon after, she was inspired to hop in her bag and make more evocative music. So the next few years were spent in the lab, finessing a misty and soulful identity on wax.

The results came in the form of tracks like “Happy Song” and the platinum-selling “Love Songs,” both released in 2019. That year, she also dropped her inaugural project Parked Car Convos—an effort that was solely crafted in a college dorm room and is the home to other saucy gems like “64’.” As she was cooking it up, Kaash played the project for fellow Texas native Don Toliver and during that session, Donny Womack made the decision to hop on a song that she had on her hard drive. With the addition of Travis Scott, that record turned out to be “Euphoria,” which has about 75 million streams on Spotify. With plenty of buzz, she ended the period as a Def Jam signee.

2020 was just as fruitful. In the midsts of the coronavirus pandemic, KP freed her follow-up Teenage Fever, which contains an introspective collection of songs like “London" and “Mrs. Lonely.” The project also boasts features from rappers like Isaiah Rashad and 42 Dugg, among others. After making appearances on Moneybagg Yo’s chart-topping A Gangsta’s Pain and Juicy J’s The Hustle Still Continues in 2021, Kaash felt the urge to press her foot harder on the gas. Out came recent records like “Girlfriend” and the Lil Tjay-assisted “24 Hours,” released in the first half of this year.

Ahead of her upcoming 2022 project, The Fall Off, here, KP checks in with XXL about being one of music’s premiere melodists and her journey to get there. Peep the interview below.

Standouts:

"24 Hours" with Lil Tjay

"Problems" featuring Isaiah Rashad

"Euphoria" with Don Toliver and Travis Scott

"Love Songs"

Teenage Fever