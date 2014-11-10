Jose Guapo Drops A Super Disrespectful Mixtape Cover For ‘Osama Bin Guapo’

Absolutely no chill. Jose Guapo tastelessly pushed the envelope this time around with his new mixtape cover. For his new project, Osama Bin Guapo—yes you read that right—the rapper designed a cringe-worthy cover mocking the terrorist attack that rocked America on September 11.

Guapo thought it would be clever to morph into Osama Bin Laden for his cover and emulate the attack by posting two buildings, each serving as Def Jam and Universal records.

Related: Gucci Mane, Yung Fresh And Jose Guapo “My Customer”