Joe Budden’s ‘Mood Muzik 4′ Pushed Back

Another week, another delay. Today (October 4) it was announced that the retail version of Joe Budden’s upcoming Mood Muzik 4 will be dropping November 9.

Originally scheduled to come out October 26, the free version will still hold that date. However, the sample free retail version of the disc has been pushed back two weeks and can still be ordered online today at the Gracie Productions website. Budden also released a cut from the tape today, titled “Black Cloud.” [Listen here] He hinted that this may be the start of “Mood Muzik Mondays” (a play on Kanye West’s recent G.O.O.D. Fridays), where Joey plans to drop new music to start each week leading up to the official release of Mood Muzik 4.

Last week on XXL’s Ustream series Spotlight, Lloyd Banks spoke on his collaboration with Budden, Royce Da 5’9” and Fabolous for the track “Remember the Titans” off the mixtape.

“First time I met [Joe] was in the Governor’s Island show that we had last summer,” he said. “We had spoke…and he was like, ‘Yo, I want you to get on a record’ and I’m like, ‘Joe, I’m so used to you talkin’ shit.’ I didn’t know what to make of this right here.” —Adam Fleischer