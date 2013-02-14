Jim Jones Arrested For Disorderly Conduct

The Fair Lawn-Saddle Brook Patch is reporting that the Capo was arrested outside of his New Jersey home yesterday, after he reportedly "got out of line" with an officer. After responding to Jones' residence for a parking complaint, the Sgt. James Corcoran ran the Jimmy's name through the system, which revealed two warrants out for his arrest. When Jimmy reportedly denied the existence of the warrants and refused to cooperate with police, he was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and obstruction. Stay tuned into XXLMag.com for more on this developing story.