Jewell Caples, Death Row Records Singer Who Worked With Dr. Dre, Tupac Shakur and More, Dead at 53

Former Death Row artist Jewell Caples has passed away. She was 53.

Caples’ manager, Timothy Beal, confirmed the death of the late R&B singer in his statement to Entertainment Tonight on Saturday (May 7).

"Jewell was a very special woman with a big heart. She had been a guest at my wedding back on February 12th of this year," reads the statement. "We shared many many spiritual conversations. She had transformed her life from hardcore gangsta rap to faith-based gospel singer and songwriter."

Beal added that Jewell was working on her return to the music industry before her death.

“We have been working diligently on her comeback, we wish we could have seen her make her big comeback,” he stated. “I will personally miss her a great deal. Goodbye to a great great friend and a very loving woman...RIP to her, gone but not forgotten. Her spirit will live on through her music for generations to come. Rest In Peace and Power."

News of Jewell's death was first reported by former head of Death Row security Reggie Wright Jr., on Friday (May 6), according to Vibe. Fellow Death Row artist and producer Daz Dillinger also confirmed the tragic news via an Instagram post.

"RIP REST N PEACE @iamjewellcaples," the Dogg Pound rapper captioned a series of photos of his former labelmate. "IM SAD THIS REALLY HURT BUT JEWELLZ PASSED THIS MORNING. WOW DEATHROW FOR LIFE. WE GONE MISS HER 🌹🌹🌹 CLASSIC MUSIC 🎼 FAMILY OVER EVERYTHING."

The exact cause of death is unclear. However, Jewell was hospitalized back on March 2 after doctors discovered eight pounds of fluid on her heart, lungs and legs, according to an Instagram post on her account. In the same post, Jewell revealed she almost died. She was discharged from the hospital on March 22. "GOD reverse my symptoms extended me some GRACE!" She captioned the post. "And gave me more time with my Family and Friends!"

Regarded as the First-Lady of Death Row Records, Jewell appeared on tracks with N.W.A before eventually signing with Death Row in 1992. She would appear on songs with Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre before scoring a marginal solo hit with her cover of "Woman to Woman," originally sung by Shirley Brown. The track peaked at No. 72 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. She sang the chorus on Tupac's "Thug Passion," which appeared on his diamond-selling All Eyez on Me album.

After leaving the music industry, Jewell recently resurfaced this year doing interviews. The most recent post on her Instagram page is promoting her new podcast titled The Jewell Xperience Broadcast.

Watch Jewell run down some of her classic guest vocal features for N.W.A, as well as Dr. Dre and Snoop on Death Row Records below.