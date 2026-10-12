Jaÿ-Z Earns $42.2 Million for His Three Yankee Stadium Shows

Jaÿ-Z earned $42,290,766 from his three Yankee Stadium shows this summer, setting a record for the highest-grossing box office run by a rapper in history.

Last Saturday (Oct. 10), Touring Data released the box office figures for the historic three-night show series in July, revealing the revenue was generated from 136,934 tickets sold. Each show grossed an average of $14.1 million, with an average of 45,645 tickets sold per night.

Hov made even more history with the run, including becoming the second solo rapper ever to gross more than $10 million from a single concert, joining only Ye in the feat. The Brooklyn rapper also earned his highest-grossing concert total to date on the first night of July 10, when he brought in $14.097 million. He then earned his most-attended US concert of all time as a soloist the following night with 45,645 tickets sold.

The Yankee Stadium run celebrated three decades of Jaÿ's legendary career. Night one on July 10 paid homage to the 30-year anniversary of his debut album, Reasonable Doubt, with special guests including his wife Beyoncé, their daughter Blue Ivy, Memphis Bleek, Jaz-O and Alicia Keys.

Night two on July 11 paid homage to the 25-year anniversary of The Blueprint, while special guests included Slick Rick for "The Ruler's Back," Eminem for "Renegade" and Pharrell Williams for a medley of their collabs, starting with "Excuse Me Miss." And night three on July 12 was billed as Extra Innings, paying homage to the hits throughout his career. The finale night was the longest show with the longest guest list, with featured performers including Jeezy, Teyana Taylor, Usher, Jermaine Dupri, The-Dream, Usher, Pharrell again, Clipse, Swizz Beatz, Rihanna, Beyoncé again–this time with her dancers–and Fat Joe and Jadakiss.

The shows were the kickoff for his JAŸ-Z30 tour series, which continued in London on Sept. 4 and Sept. 5, followed by Paris on Sept. 23. The tour will conclude in Los Angeles later this month on Oct. 23 and 24.

Check out the full stats for the Yankee Stadium shows below.

See the Stats for Jaÿ-Z's Three Yankee Stadium Shows