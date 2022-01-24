Jay-Z Wins Hip-Hop’s Humanitarian of the Year for XXL Awards 2022

Jay-Z has been making a major impact over the last year by putting his money toward initiatives that promote positive change. As a result, he's taken home the trophy for Humanitarian of the Year for the XXL Awards 2022.

The award reveal was announced Monday (Jan. 24). Other artists who were nominated for Humanitarian of the Year were Meek Mill, Megan Thee Stallion, Trae Tha Truth, the late Young Dolph, 21 Savage and 50 Cent.

Hov has had a hand in fighting for injustices, uplifting the youth and much more in 2021, including with the Reform Alliance, formed in 2019 following the unjust re-incarceration of Meek Mill. The philanthropic and activism group, which is also led by other members like Meek Mill and Michael Rubin, helped pass a set of laws approved by the State Legislature for Michigan last January. The laws were advocated for by Reform Alliance and will reduce adult felony probation sentences in Michigan from five years to three years, require parole supervision terms to fit an individual's needs, limit jail sanctions for technical probation violations and prevent endless extensions on misdemeanor and felony probation terms.

The activism group has additionally had success in advocating for legislation in California, Georgia, New York, Louisiana, Virginia, Mississippi and New Jersey.

In November of last year, Jay-Z's Team Roc, the social justice division of Roc Nation, held a job fair at New York City's Madison Square Garden to help bolster the city's workforce. The event, which was open to the public, sought to provide employment opportunities for residents in the five boroughs, many who were once incarcerated, single parents, veterans and members of poverty alleviation and workforce development programs.

Months prior, in September, Team Roc filed a lawsuit against a Kansas City, Kan. police department for corrupt behavior. The law enforcement agency had been accused of abusing their power to "solicit and coerce fabricated witness statements and testimony, plant evidence, procure sexual favors, withhold exculpatory evidence, and conceal their own misconduct and ignore the misconduct of others."

That same month, Jigga and his wife, Beyoncé, partnered with high-end jewelry company Tiffany & Co. to donate $2 million to Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

In October, Team Roc helped secure donations totaling $1 million for the local innocence project to investigate wrongful convictions in Wyandotte County in Kansas.

Jay-Z's win for Humanitarian of the Year was selected by the XXL Awards board, comprised of veteran music industry executives like Traci Adams, Executive Vice President of Promotion at Epic Records, Tunji Balogun, Chairman and CEO of Def Jam Recordings, Leesa Brunson-Boland Head of A&R Operations at 300 Entertainment, Shari Bryant Co-President at Roc Nation, Terrence "Punch" Henderson, President of Top Dawg Entertainment and much more.

Veteran rappers, entrepreneurs and producers like Lil’ Kim, Missy Elliott, Juicy J, Fat Joe, Jeezy, Laura Stylez, Charlamagne Tha God and others participated in the voting process as well.

Big congrats to Jay on the win.