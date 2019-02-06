YouTuber Jake Paul Is Down to Box Soulja Boy for $20 Million

It looks like Soulja Boy might get the celebrity boxing match he's apparently been itching for since Chris Brown allegedly pulled out of their planned fight two years agol Speaking to TMZ Sports earlier today (Feb. 6), YouTube star Jake Pau accepted Soulja's challenge to enter ring with Young Drako for $20 million.

"It's pretty serious," Paul said when asked about the fight. "I'm trying to fight him. I know it'll blow up."

For the unfamiliar, Paul and Soulja recently went on Instagram Live and exchanged a few shots after Soulja Boy first brought up the match. During their conversation on Monday (Feb. 4), Soulja Boy said he would call up Floyd Mayweather, Jr. to set up their celebrity melee for $20 million. Days after their social media spat, Paul claims Soulja Boy is "always cappin'" and doesn't like the controversy surrounding him.

"There's just a lot of controversy around him and I think love to see him get knocked out," Paul said. "I'm sure people want to see me get knocked out to so that's why I think it'll be a big fight."

The YouTuber seems confident that the fight will happen, and that he will be the one to knock out the Soulja Watch founder. During their IG Live session, Paul asked what would happen if Soulja Boy loses, and the Chicago native swiftly fired back.

"You ain't got no hands, Jake Paul," said Soulja, who recently signed a new deal with Warner/Chappell Music. "I already beat your brother up. What do you think I'mma do to you?"

There's no word on when the fight will go down, but according to Paul it'll happen once Soulja Boy stops taking his sweet time. Watch Jake Paul accept Soulja Boy's boxing challenge below.