Jadakiss Brings Out Busta Rhymes, Swizz Beatz & More At NY Show [Photos]

In celebration of the release of his third solo album, The Last Kiss, Jadakiss performed in front of a packed house at the Highline Ballroom in New York City last night (April 8).

He ran through his gamut of street classics, stretching from his Bad Boy beginnings to the present, with guest performances from Ryan Leslie (“How It Was Supposed To Be”), Sheek Louch (“Kiss Your Ass Goodbye,” “Mighty D-Block”) and Swizz Beatz (“It’s Me Bitches,” “Up In The Club,” “Swing Ya Rag”).

The evening’s proceedings hit fever pitch when Busta Rhymes joined Jada onstage for “Conglomerate,” after which he crowned Kiss “the God MC of New York.” “I was in school listening to Busta. For him to show me that praise like that is priceless,” said Kiss after the show.

The crowd was abuzz for the entire duration of the 75-minute set, to which Jada responded, “I could’ve did that whole show acapella and they would’ve rocked, so that’s a beautiful thing.”

The Yonkers MC also mentioned plans of a possible move to the small screen. “I got a TV show coming on BET looking for a new DJ to go on tour with me. You gotta really know how to DJ—Technics 1200s—and you gotta know DJ history. Serato will be involved. Win the contest, you go on tour with me.”

The Highline Ballroom will play host to Cam’ron's sold-out show on May 4. The venue has seemingly become a go-to site for such high-profile occasions, with T.I., Ludacris, and Jadakiss all celebrating their most recent releases there. - Devin Chanda

Photos courtesy of Jonathan Weiner