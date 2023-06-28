Jacquees Bit Woman and Choked Her, Fled in Ferrari Before Recent Arrest, Police Say – Report

More details have emerged following Jacquees' recent arrest including allegations that he bit and choked a female bar employee before making a getaway in a Ferrari.

New Details in Jacquees Arrest

Jacquees was arrested in Gwinnett County, Ga. on June 23. According to a report from local news outlet WSBTV on Monday (June 26), the arrest came after police say the R&B crooner bit and choked a female employee at a bar located near the Mall of Georgia. The incident reportedly occurred at an establishment called The Local Tap around 11:30 p.m. Police were called to the bar where the alleged victim told them Jacquees, born Rodriguez Jacquees Broadnax, was drunk and got into an altercation with security. The alleged victim claims Jacquees also choked her and bit her on the hand.

The self-proclaimed King of R&B reportedly fled the scene in a Ferrari before police arrived. He was located in a nearby parking lot where police say he refused to comply with their orders and tried to flee on foot. As a result, the police tased the Cash Money Records artist and apprehended him. He was released several hours later after securing a $3,700 bond.

XXL has reached out to Jacquees' team and the Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office for comment.

Jacquees' Viral Mugshot

Following his arrest, Jacquees' mugshot went viral. In the booking photo (below), Jacquees has a busted lip and scars on his face.

Jacquees' Previous Legal Issues

Back in March of 2018, Jacquees was arrested in Miami for allegedly driving without a seat belt, refusing to obey a police officer and disorderly conduct. The charges were later dropped. That May, Jacquees was arrested and charged with speeding, reckless driving, littering and possession of a controlled substance after police clocked the crooner driving 116 MPH on Interstate 85 and witnessed him throw a small amount of weed from the vehicle.