Jacquees Arrested for Simple Battery and Obstruction of Law Enforcement Officers

Jacquees went viral on Twitter today and it wasn't for his music. The R&B singer's mugshot was circulating on social media after his arrest for Simple Battery and Willful Obstruction of Law Enforcement Officers.

What Did Jacquees Do?

According to an arrest document obtained by XXL from the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office, Jacquees was arrested early Friday morning (June 23) and booked at 1:26 a.m. in the county jail on charges of Simple Battery and Willful Obstruction of Law Enforcement Officers. The R&B singer's mugshot was then posted on the crime website Georgia Gazette, which subsequently went viral. Jacquees, born Rodriquez Broadnax, was released hours later at 8:46 a.m. that same morning on a $3,700 bond.

Details are unknown about why Jacquees was arrested. But looking at his mugshot it appears that he has bruising around his right eye and a busted lip.

Jacquees Has Had Previous Run-Ins With the Law

This is not Jacquees' first interaction with law enforcement.

In May of 2018, the "Woman's Worth" singer was arrested for reckless driving and other charges after police clocked him speeding at 116 mph in Atlanta. According to authorities, Jacquees was driving a 2007 Bentley Continental around 3 a.m. when an officer used his speed detection device to clock his vehicle going 116 mph on Interstate 85 Northbound.

While trying to pulled him over police alleged the crooner threw something out of his car window. Investigators later discovered the object he threw out the vehicle was three grams of marijuana.

Jacquees was charged with speeding, reckless driving, littering and possession of a controlled substance.

