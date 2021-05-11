UPDATE (May 13):

A rep for Jack Harlow shared a statement from the Kentucky-bred rhymer with XXL on Wednesday (May 13).

"I’m devastated by the events that occurred over Derby weekend," the statement reads. "My heart breaks for Kasmira, her children, and everyone else touched by this tragic death. My heart breaks for my city, a place that’s been through too much pain already."

Jack adds: "I’ve been in touch with Kasmira’s family during this unimaginably painful time, and I’m grateful to them for keeping the lines of communication open. Nothing can reverse what happened. Too many lives have been changed forever. My life will remain committed to making Louisville a better place."

ORIGINAL STORY:

Jack Harlow's DJ could be facing a pretty lengthy amount of time behind bars after being indicted on charges of murder and tampering with physical evidence in connection to a recent shooting.

According to a report from WDRB on Tuesday (May 11), DJ Ronnie Lucciano, whose given name is Ronnie Tyshon O'Bannon, was formally accused of the death of Kashmir Nash, 37, who died from a gunshot wound at Vibes Restaurant and Ultra Lounge on May 1. It's unclear if O'Bannon fired the single gunshot that was captured in video footage following a verbal dispute that turned physical, which apparently led to the shooting.

Inside the lounge, Jack Harlow was feet away from the shooting incident when it took place. He was also seen hurriedly leaving the lounge along with partygoers who scurried out during the chaotic scene.

Nash's mother, Kathy Davis, told WDRB News, "They knew there had been an altercation prior to this with this same DJ, so he was not supposed to be allowed back in the club... I felt like he should have been removed or they should have taken my daughter and told her to go home."

Shortly after the shooting transpired, Louisville Metro Police Department spokesperson told XXL, "Authorities say the club was well attended at the time of the incident however there were no other injuries. The Homicide Unit is handling the investigation and believe both shootings took place inside the venue. There are no suspects or arrests as of this writing."

A second male victim was treated at University Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A warrant has reportedly been issued for Lucciano's arrest and his bond is set at $500,000. Jack Harlow's DJ is expected to be arraigned in Louisville, Ky.'s Jefferson Circuit Court on May 17.

XXL has reached out to a rep for Jack Harlow for a comment.

