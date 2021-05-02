Video Shows Jack Harlow at a Nightclub Moments Before Deadly Shooting

Jack Harlow was present during a fatal shooting at a nightclub in his hometown of Louisville, Ky. over the weekend.

The incident occurred early Saturday morning (May 1) at Vibes Restaurant and Ultra Lounge in Louisville, which was the location of a "2021 Derby Weekend Kickoff" party in celebration of the famed Kentucky Derby that took place later that day. TMZ obtained video footage of the chaotic incident. In the clip, the "What's Poppin" rapper can be seen near the stage hanging out. A short time later, a disturbance starts in the crowd, which appears to lead to a fight not too far from where the Generation Now MC is standing. Seconds later, shots are heard and Jack is seen for a split second running away from the chaos with many of the other attendees.

According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, a woman was fatally wounded during the shooting and died on the scene. A man was also struck and transported to the University of Louisville Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Neither victim has been identified.

"Authorities say the club was well attended at the time of the incident however there were no other injuries," LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley told XXL over the weekend. "The Homicide Unit is handling the investigation and believe both shootings took place inside the venue. There are no suspects or arrests as of this writing."

It appears Jack Harlow was not injured during the event. However, he was scheduled to perform at the "Riders up" call at the Kentucky Derby Saturday evening but pulled out less than an hour before the race.

XXL has reached out to the 23-year-old rapper's team, Vibes Restaurant and Ultra Lounge and the LMPD for comment.

See footage of the wild scene below.

