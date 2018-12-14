From the car lot to the trap house, J. Stalin and DJ Fresh know how to go all the way up. The vibes are set with the XXL premiere of their new video “Livewire Party.”

“Ain’t no party like a Livewire Party, because a Livewire Party don’t stop,” Stalin chants throughout the hook of his latest turn up anthem. The video for the Bay Area-flavored single finds the Oakland OG parking lot pimping, among other things.

“I heard it’s poppin’ at the club and they waiting on me/Need bands for the walk-thru I’m charging a fee/You know them real D-Boys keep them Jays on they feet/So watch your mouth little nigga before I slap out your teeth,” he raps on The Mekanix-featured track.

"The inspiration for it was the house party [scene] from Menace II Society,” J. Stalin tells XXL about the T Strong-directed flick. “I wanted to give it that vibe, like when Jane and Harold first walk through the door. They was treated like stars."

“Livewire Party” appears alongside tracks like “Trappin’ Addict” and “I Don’t Love These Hoes” on the recently released Miracle & Nightmare on 10th Street, Pt. 2. The joint project with DJ Fresh is the latest addition to J. Stalin’s lengthy catalogue, which currently includes over 20 solo projects. Always on his grind, the Gas Nation rapper has been hustling hard since the mid 2000s when he released his debut, On Behalf of the Streets. With cosigns from legends like E-40 and Too Short, the Oakland native continues to put on for his city.

Although his most recent project—the second installment of Miracle & Nightmare on 10th Street—has only been out for a month, Stalin already has plans in motion for his next drops. “I am dropping an album with Lil Blood first quarter,” he reveals. “Then I'm dropping my R&B album Avatar 2 on Valentine's Day.”

Check out the new "Livewire Party" video below.