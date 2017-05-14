Iggy Azalea Teases New Song and Video for “Switch”

It looks like everything's a go for the roll out of Iggy Azalea's new album, Digital Distortion. The Def Jam rapper has a new single off the forthcoming album that will be dropping in a few days. She recently shared a preview of the track and visual on Instagram.

The new single is called "Switch" and features Brazilian singer, Anitta. In the behind-the-scenes video clip shared on IG, Iggy and her bikini-rocking dancers are being recorded for a scene in the video doing a choreographed routine, while the song plays from the speakers. The track appears to be another club-type jam with an upbeat dance track. "Had so much fun filming the #Switch music video this week & I can't wait for everyone to hear the song May 19th 🚦 #SneakPeek," Iggy captioned the video.

She also revealed the cover art for the single, which shows the Aussie MC standing in front of a maroon background in a bikini staring dreamily at the camera.

Iggy is definitely in album mode. This is the second single she has dropped in the last two months. In March, she put out the song "Mo Bounce," which she quickly followed up with a video. The cake-clapping visual ended up sparking the Mo Bounce Challenge, with people uploading videos of themselves twerking to the song.

Check out the preview of Iggy's "Switch" video below.

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