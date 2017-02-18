Ice-T’s Group Body Count Make a Powerful Statement in “No Lives Matter” Video

If you are a music fan old enough to remember a time before the internet, you more than likely recall Ice-T's heavy metal band Body Count, who put out the seminal record "Cop Killer" in 1992. Twenty-five years later and the group is still on the statement-making tip, recently causing waves with the new single "No Lives Matter."

The treatment starts off with a monologue from Ice-T. "It's unfortunate that we even have to say Black lives matter. If you go through history nobody ever gave a fuck. You can kill Black people in the street, nobody goes to jail, nobody goes to prison. But when I say Black lives matter and you say all lives matter, that's like if I was to say, gay lives matter and you said all lives matter. If I said women's lives matter and you said all lives matter. You diluting what I'm saying," T explains. "But the truth of the matter is, they don't really give a fuck about anybody, if you break the shit all the way down to the low fucking dirty ass truth."

The minimalist video finds each group member rocking out individually in front of a black background. Between cuts, facts about America's violence scroll across the screen. "This shit is ugly to the core/When it comes to the poor, no lives matter," they scream on the chorus.

Watch the "No Lives Matter" video below.

9 Rappers Who Served in the Military