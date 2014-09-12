Today, Sept. 12, marks the birthday of Atlanta rapper, 2 Chainz. Tity is now 41.

Formerly known as Tity Boi, the Atlanta rapper underwent an image transformation in 2011 while still maintaining his down home, Southern edge. Over the last few years, Chainz career has truly taken off as he has become of the most requested feature artists while his debut album, Based On A T.R.U. Story, went gold, selling over 623,000 copies since the album's release in August of 2013.

2 Chainz is known for crafting catchy, relatable hits full of hilarious analogies. Some of his biggest songs to date include "No Lie," "Birthday Song," "I'm Different," "Feds Watching," and "Where U Been?" In addition to his music, the G.O.O.D Music solider is known for his nonchalant personality. He also acts as the star of the GQ series Most Expensive Shit.

While Tity had already made a historical career turnaround, 2017 proved to be his biggest year yet. That June, he dropped off his fourth studio album Pretty Girls Like Trap Music. Fueled by club singles like "It's A Vibe" featuring Ty Dolla $ign, Trey Songz and Jhené Aiko and "4 AM" featuring Travis Scott, the project proved that the lanky rhymer can stay up with the current trends of rap while staying true to his own style. In addition to this project, 2 Chainz hit the stu with Eminem and Q-Tip and has even been touring the country with a broken leg that same summer.

In 2018, 2 Chainz continued living his best life on every side of life. In February, he kept up his music flow when he unloaded his The Play Don't Care Who Makes It EP. Six months later, in August, he married his married his longtime girlfriend Kesha Ward in August.

Happy Birthday, 2 Chainz!

See Photos of 2 Chainz's Different Looks Over the Years