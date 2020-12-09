Here Are the Most-Searched Hip-Hop Topics of 2020

With this year's trip around the sun coming to an end, Google has unveiled the most-searched topics of 2020 on the platform before 2021 hits. While words related to the coronavirus pandemic ended up on the list, many hip-hop topics also appeared. One thing's for sure based off the results: rap fans were hitting Google plenty of times this year.

On Wednesday (Dec. 9), Google released their yearly round-up of search trends called Google's Year in Search 2020. For general searches, obviously, coronavirus came in as the No. 1 searched topic of the year. While election results, Kobe Bryant, Zoom and IPL made up the rest of the top 5 general searches this year, hip-hop was included elsewhere in categories featuring searches for lyrics and concerts that took place.

In the lyrics category, Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's "WAP" has become the most- searched song lyrics of the year. 6ix9ine's "Gooba," the first song he dropped after being released from home confinement for his federal racketeering case in August, trails close behind at No. 3. Jack Harlow's "Whats Poppin" came in at No. 10 for the year's most-searched lyrics.

Live concerts and events may have taken a back seat this year to help slow the spread of COVID-19, but that didn't stop Travis Scott from turning lemons into lemonade. Travis' virtual Fortnite concert was the fourth most-searched musical event of the year under concerts. The performance, which landed the rapper an overall deal that was recently reported to be worth $20 million, was the only hip-hop show to appear in the top 10 most-searched concerts.

Tragic moments like the loss of men and women such as actor Chadwick Boseman, actor Naya Rivera and George Floyd, who was killed by a police officer in May, showed up on the loss list. President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, who won the 2020 presidential election, were among the most-searched people this year. Joe came in at No. 1 while Kamala took the No. 4 spot. Kanye West and August Alsina landed at the No. 7 and No. 9 positions, respectively in this category as well.