Gloss Up and GloRilla’s Sister Are Beefing Now

Gloss Up and GloRilla's sister, Scar Face, are beefing now.

Gloss and Scar Face Woods' past tension appeared to resurface on Sunday (March 8) after Gloss revealed on Scrappy's Instagram Live that she was recently arrested for arguing with Scar Face and claimed Scar Face had recently lost a fight.

"F**k that bi*ch. That bi*ch should have never said my f**king name," Gloss said, referencing Scar calling her out in the past. "I wasn't even in that sh*t. That h*e kept saying my name. Now, bi*ch, eat it."

Scar Face responded on Instagram the following day.

"Now, Gloss, you already know your Sean Kingston-looking a*s, you should be the last bi**h coming for me on the planet Earth," Scar said. "You sent them h*es to try to do some sh*t on 20 Vs. 1. Them h*es swung and missed and ran, bi*ch."

"Gloss, get in the ring," she continued. "I challenge you to get in the ring....Get in the ring for 10K."

In response, Gloss shared and then deleted an IG post of her in several selfies wearing shirts with Glo’s sister’s face on it, in addition to posting a video of Glo’s sister fighting.

Scar Face later threatened to expose why Gloss and Glo are no longer friends and then explained the friction in a video on Instagram.

"Glo and JT beef started with Gloss being messy," Scar Face said. "But they ain't beefing no more because they cleared it up and that's why GloRilla don't f**k with her no more. Don't let me go into detail."

Since coming into the public eye earlier this year for calling out Glo for not supporting their family financially, Scar Face has popped off at Boosie BadAzz, Finesse2tymes and others for weighing in.

See 10 of the Shortest Beefs in Hip-Hop Beefs within rap that ended quickly.