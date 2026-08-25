Famous Dex Arrested for Domestic Battery, Victim Reveals Alleged Injuries From Incident – Report

Famous Dex was recently arrested for domestic battery, and the victim of the alleged abuse is speaking out.

According to a TMZ report, published on Tuesday (Aug. 25), Famous Dex, born Dexter Gore, was arrested on Sunday (Aug. 23) in Las Vegas on domestic battery charges. As of Tuesday, the Chicago rapper is reportedly still in custody at a Vegas jail.

Following Dex's arrest, the alleged victim posted images of her injuries to her Instagram page. In a series of photos, which can be viewed below, Pamalla Rodriguez (@rodrigueztwinz) revealed bruising around the eye as well as a bloodied eye socket. She also had a bruised lip. To confirm Famous Dex's arrest for domestic battery, she additionally included a picture of a document that reads, "Battery/Domestic Violence." She also posted a link to her GoFundMe page seeking donations to cover medical expenses and legal fees.

"I've been quiet while processing everything that happened, but I'm finally ready to share MY experience and MY truth," she wrote in part. "I want justice, but I also want my story to be a warning to other women."

"I was physically assaulted by Dexter Gore, also known as Famous Dex. The abuse started on Friday, I was first choked then threw my phone at my arm then hit in the lip, hit in my head then punched in my eye where his finger busted open leaving me with injuries to my eye, lip, neck, face and body that required medical attention," she continued. "Afterward, he wanted me to lie and say that I had been jumped. I refuse to lie to protect the person that hurt me."

"Women should not have to stay silent because someone has fame, money, followers or power," she added. "Abuse is abuse. No woman deserves to be hit, choked, intimidated, lied to, or afraid for her life."

This is a major setback for Famous Dex. According to TMZ, the 32-year-old rapper was 11 months into his sobriety and was working on a new project with Rich The Kid and Jay Critch.

XXL has reached out to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department for comment.

If you are in a domestic abuse situation, help is available. Call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233 or Text BEGIN to 88788.

See the Victim's Photos of Injuries She Suffered From Alleged Domestic Battery Incident

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