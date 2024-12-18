GloRilla Goes Off the Dome on Social Media Pet Peeves, Advice for Men and Country Music

Just like she declares on her hit song "Yeah Glo!," GloRilla has been everywhere working hard. She's been at the forefront of rap for many reasons this year, including her confidence-boosting rhymes and the amiable personality behind that smile. The 25-year-old Memphis rapper continues to serve up hit after hit with the quickness, just like those burgers she was once slinging at Checkers as a teenager. Her mixtape, Ehhthang Ehhthang, and debut album, Glorious, which she dropped over the last 12 months, are indicative of that. With a stellar 2024 in the bag and more to look forward to in the new year, she was the right choice to stand on business as one of XXL's latest cover stars for the winter issue of the magazine.

During some downtime from posing for her big cover look, Glo Da P went Off the Dome for XXL's newest series to share her thoughts on a variety of topics straight from the top of her head. Social media pet peeves, advice for men, the cheat code for life, country music, hip-hop career goals and guilty pleasures are just a few of the topics thrown her way.

"A social media pet peeve I have is when people get on the internet crying," she reveals. "Like why is you recording yourself crying? I hate that."

GloRilla's 2022 breakthrough smash "F.N.F (Let's Go)" with Hitkiid found her celebrating the single life, but whether she's cuffed up or not, the Grammy-nominated rhymer imparts words of wisdom for guys looking for the ladies.

"Advice for men on how to treat women, just do right and listen to them and let them run you," Big Glo says while adding emphasis on her statement with a playful look in her eyes. "Like, shut up and listen."

Many rappers embraced their inner cowboy and cowgirl in 2024, but Glo isn't just riding a wave; she's been a country music fan. Jelly Roll, one of the genre's biggest stars, has even voiced his desire to work with her.

"The country artists that I like are Shaboozey and Jelly Roll," she shares. "I like Morgan Wallen, too, and Miley Cyrus. Jelly Roll from Tennessee, so I automatically feel him, you know what I'm saying? I just like the fact that, you know somebody like Shaboozey, he African-American and he just took over that lane. You know, they don't let people in that lane a lot and he came in and took over." Shaboozey holds the longest-running No. 1 song of the year with his southern-dipped hit "A Bar Song (Tipsy)," which spent 19 weeks at the top of the Billboard Hot 100.

