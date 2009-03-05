Ghostface Pens “Message” To Rihanna

Wu-Tang rapper Ghostface Killah has some words of wisdom for Def Jam label mate Rihanna.

On a song that leaked onto the net earlier today (March 5), the Staten Island MC addresses the singer’s alleged domestic abuse dispute with boyfriend Chris Brown. Titled “A Message From Ghost,” Starks shows his support for Rihanna and other women that have found themselves in similar positions.

“This is for all my women out there that be getting beat up, you know what I mean, struggling, welfare, sometimes the jobs ain’t right, they going through mad trauma, especially with they man when they don’t really need that shit,” he says, shouting out Rihanna’s name, before getting into his verse about a girl whose relationship with a thug turns awry. [Listen Here]

Ending the track, Ghost singles out the pop star. “That girl Rihanna, you know what it is Rihanna, you little sexy little thing you, you didn’t have to go through all that, that’s that young boy shit,” he says. “And I ain’t here to interfere either but protect your neck, that’s what Wu told you baby.”

The Los Angeles Times reports that Chris Brown was officially charged today with felony assault and a felony count of making criminal threats by the L.A. District Attorney’s office stemming from his alleged altercation with Rihanna. If convicted he could be behind bars for four years. - Elan Mancini