G Herbo on Closing His Lil Herb Chapter With Next Album, Building an App Empire and Being This Generation’s Lil Wayne

It's been a long time since G Herbo was Lil Herb, both literally and mentally. The 29-year-old rapper shed the moniker in 2015, coinciding with his deal with Cinematic Music Group, and the Chicago native's star has been on the rise since then. In the last decade, Herbo has put out three top 10 albums and is working on his latest LP. Following the legal drama that threatened his career in 2023, the rapper, who is signed to Republic Records, has also found a new hustle with the G Herbo app. The former 2016 XXL Freshman member connects with XXL for an exclusive video interview to discuss his new app, upcoming album, being the "Lil Wayne of this generation" and more.

G Herbo is thinking toward the future. Back in December, he released his mixtape, Greatest Rapper Alive, exclusively through his newly launched app. The platform, which features exclusive music, concert footage, live content and members-only offers, gives fans new insight into Herbo's artistic side and serves as a savvy business move.

"When I first did it, the tech wasn't all that," he tells XXL. "I was trying something. And I didn't really...I'm not gon' say I didn't realize how big I was, or how big of a fan base I had, but when I launched it, it was crashing...It was so many people downloading the app and getting on there at one time. I didn't even have all my eggs in one basket to the control aspect of it. To make sure everything ran smoothly."

These days, there are no glitches. He has a team behind him ensuring everything runs smoothly. "That's the beauty of it," he continues. "You gotta go through the ups and downs and make certain mistakes with things. Now, our software and everything is super up to par."

After dropping his Welcome to Fazoland 2 mixtape anniversary edition this past February on the app, Herbo is looking to push more new music to fans with a new album.

"I'm working on my album right now," he tells XXL, before sharing exclusive details. "I was torn between two names for my album. I was gonna name it either Never Lied in My Raps or Lil Herb. But I'm leaning more towards Lil Herb, because I'm closing that chapter. My whole entire career, I been with the same team, I never switched anything up. Looking back on the legal battles and stuff that I went through...And the legal troubles I was having with my independent label. Getting on top of that and establishing myself...I'm closing that chapter on Lil Herb. I'm finally about to be 100 percent independent. It's like a fresh start for me."

While Herbo feels like he's back for the first time, he is also settling into his role as a veteran MC. With over a decade in the game, seven albums under his belt and more than half a dozen mixtapes, Herbo is reaching OG status in the rap game. He was recently lauded by Rob49 as this generation's Lil Wayne.

"That shit just made me feel so good just to hear somebody that I rap with, one of my peers, one of my friends seeing it from an unbiased way," Herbo says of the compliment. "An artist like myself and Wayne, we not in it for the accolades. We not here to receive our flowers. We gon' get them regardless. If you put in the work, you gon' go out legendary."

As a 2016 XXL Freshman alumnus, G Herbo was a part of one of the most legendary Freshman classes of all time. A moment in time, he remembers fondly with the announcement of the 2025 class fast approaching.

"[2026] that's the most elite class of XXL," Herbo opines. "You got to think about it. Everybody on that cover with me is superstar status...I feel like it's eight or nine of us from that list that still actively at the top of their game. It's just a blessing to be a part of that. I had to make a XXL diss before I made the cover.

"I been at this for quite some time," he adds. "To get the recognition that we all want. Don't get me wrong, I'm not out here striving, saying I need this accolade. But at the end of the day, you always want to be rewarded for the work that you put in."

Peep as the Chicago rapper opens up about his new album, closing out the Lil Herb chapter of his career, his new music app and more below.

Watch G Herbo's Interview With XXL

Watch G Herbo's "Wayback" Video