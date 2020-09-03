Future Ordered to Pay $3,200 Per Month in Child Support After Mother of His Child Asks for $53,000

Future's child support case against the mother of his 1-year-old daughter has taken an interesting turn.

Back in March, Eliza Seraphin, the mother of the child, reportedly requested $53,754 a month for the daughter she shares with Future, according to a report from Bossip. Five months later, a judge has dismissed her ask and has temporarily ordered the Atlanta rapper to pay her $3,200 per month for child support.

Seraphin's attorney, Brandon Rotbart, confirmed to XXL on Wednesday (Sept. 2) that although Future, born Nayvadius Wilburn, was given a judgment significantly lower than what his client initially asked for, he doesn't believe this is the final monthly amount Seraphin will be receiving.

"The child support dispute is not concluded," Rotbart said. "The $3,200 monthly is a temporary amount. The case is far from over. We're still going to be obtaining financial documentation from Mr. Wilburn directly from his banks and other sources because he's refusing to turn the documents over and that we're hopeful to bring all of the information to the judge's attention and get Ms. Seraphin a reasonable amount of child support."

Future's judgment comes after he reportedly offered Seraphin $1,000 a month for child support and to cover their daughter's health insurance in exchange for her agreeing to a gag order, which she rejected.

Back in May, Eliza Seraphin's attorney confirmed that Future fathered his client's child. Prior to this, the High Off Life rapper denied paternity of the 1-year-old little girl.

XXL has reached out to a rep for Future for a comment on this matter.