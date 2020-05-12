DNA Test Confirms Future Is the Father of Woman’s 1-Year-Old Daughter, Says Lawyer

There appears to be a new development in Future's most recent paternity case.

On Tuesday (May 12), attorney Brandon Rotbart confirmed to XXL that DNA test results have determined that Future is the father of his client Eliza Seraphin's 1-year-old daughter.

"Yes, he is the father," Rotbart says, adding that an order for child support has already been filed. "We're now proceeding with trying to get some child support for my client. Nothing has been paid and this child is now over a year old."

Back in August of 2019, Seraphin claimed that Future fathered her daughter, who was born months prior in April. At the time, TMZ reported that Seraphin was pushing for a judge to declare that the rapper was the father of her child, order him to pay retroactive child support and have Future cover her hospital bills from giving birth.

Seraphin claimed she was seeking financial support for the child because she didn't have any income or a car. She also alleged that the rapper was refusing to take a DNA test to determine the paternity of the child. Shortly after, Future fired back saying that the claims Seraphin made were not true.

Future, who now reportedly has eight children including a son with Ciara, has not spoken publicly on the reports of Eliza Seraphin's positive DNA test results. However, he did send out a string of tweets that fans thought were directed at her. "Teach these hoes how to keep they business off the internet..," he tweeted. "U run to the internet. I can’t speak the truth ima log off."

XXL has reached out to a rep for Future for a comment.