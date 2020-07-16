Fox Made Nick Cannon Apologize for Anti-Semitic Comments to Stay on The Masked Singer: Report

Despite ViacomCBS publicly announcing the firing of Nick Cannon following his recent anti-Semitic comments, Fox has revealed that Cannon will remain the host of the TV program The Masked Singer. However, reports are claiming that the actor/rapper and the network had to get on one accord for him to keep the hosting gig.

According to a report from the Daily Mail on Thursday (July 16), a source said that Fox made Nick Cannon issue an apology in order for him to keep his hosting position on The Masked Singer. Cannon received criticism and some called for his firing from the show following the controversial comments, which were made on his Cannon's Class podcast last month. On the June 30 episode, he referred to the Jewish community and White people as "the true savages" and said that Black people can't be anti-Semitic because they are the "real Hebrews."

"He is clear and remorseful that his words were wrong and lacked both understanding and context, and inadvertently promoted hate," Fox said in a statement, according to Variety. "This was important for us to observe."

The network went on to acknowledge Cannon's apology. "Nick has sincerely apologized, and quickly taken steps to educate himself and make amends," the statement continues. "On that basis and given a belief that this moment calls for dialogue, we will move forward with Nick and help him advance this important conversation, broadly."

Nick has been hosting and executive producing The Masked Singer since 2019.

In Cannon's apology via social media, he wrote, "First and foremost I extend my deepest and most sincere apologies to my Jewish sisters and brothers for the hurtful and divisive words that came out of my mouth during my interview with Richard Griffin."

Nick, who said he conversed with Abraham Cooper, director of global social action Simon Wiesenthal, to become more educated on the history of the Jewish community, also tweeted, "On my podcast I used words & referenced literature I assumed to be factual to uplift my community instead turned out to be hateful propaganda and stereotypical rhetoric that pained another community For this I am deeply sorry but now together we can write a new chapter of healing."

Nick's initial statement, however, did not include an apology. He wrote that instead of apologizing, he prefers to have discussions to receive insight on his wrongdoing. As a result, ViacomCBS ended their working relationship with him. Afterwards, he spoke out again via Facebook and demanded ownership of his billion-dollar Wild 'n Out brand, which he established in 2005.

Nick Cannon later revealed via social media that he is taking time from his morning radio show on Power 106 in Los Angeles as well. He hasn't specified how long he will be away from the show.

XXL has reached out to a rep for Nick Cannon and Fox for a statement on this matter.