Nick Cannon Joins George Floyd Protests in Minneapolis

Nick Cannon has joined the fight to get justice for George Floyd.

On Friday (May 29), Cannon showed up to protest at ground zero in Minneapolis, Minn., the location where George Floyd was killed by officers while being arrested on May 25. The Wild 'n Out boss posted pictures on Instagram of himself in a hoodie which reads "Please I Can't Breath," a reference to Floyd's pleas for his life. Other photos of Cannon show him right in the mix protesting with the people. In one picture, he holds up a sign that reads, "Justice for Floyd."

Cannon also released a spoken word piece about the current state of emergency.

"I Can’t Breathe... Again! Gaht Damn!! I can’t breathe! Our voices have been quarantined Covid 19-60s to 1619," he rhymes. "Jamestown choked me, sold me, shackles hold me tightly, by my neck and I can’t breathe... Again. 2020 ain’t no fucking vision , on your Tell-Lie-Vision, of why I’m living as a prejudged Villain!"

On Saturday (May 30), Cannon commented on the seriousness of the situation on Twitter.

"Made up my mind a long time ago... I’m ready to die bout this!!" he posted. "So many of my ancestors have put their lives on the line for us and I’m ready and willing to join them at anytime, any cost, for my people but I’m not going out without a fight! #REVOLUTION is here!"

Other rappers are getting down with the cause via protest as well. Mysonne, Trae Tha Truth and Bun B have been on front lines in Minneapolis. J. Cole recently showed up in his hometown of Fayetteville, N.C. to protest. Lil Yachty, Lil Tjay, Machine Gun Kelly and others have been spotted at demonstrations. Many more have sent monetary support to the cause.