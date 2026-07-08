Erling Haaland, Who’s in the World Cup Playing for Norway, Has a Rap Song With Over 20 Million Views

Norway soccer star Erling Haaland is currently crushing it in the World Cup, and it's resulted in a decade-old rap video he made as a teen going viral.

Back in 2016, when he was just 16 years old, the Norwegian phenom teamed up with youth national teammates Erik Botheim and Erik Tobias Sandberg to form a rap trio called Flow Kingz. Performing under the rap name Lyng, Haaland appeared in the group's one and only music video for the song "Kygo Jo," delivering playful bars about everything from global issues and making money to even salads.

The song was never intended to launch a music career, though. Haaland later told Man City the trio recorded it simply because they were bored while away at a youth national team camp. Still, the video has since become an internet curiosity, racking up millions of views on YouTube as his soccer career exploded.

And now the clip is enjoying a second life thanks to Haaland's incredible run at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, and currently sits at over 20 million views on YouTube.

The Manchester City star has been one of the tournament's biggest storylines, helping Norway reach its first-ever World Cup quarterfinal with a stunning upset over Brazil. Haaland scored twice in the historic Round of 16 victory, bringing his tournament total to seven goals and putting him level with Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé in the race for the Golden Boot. Norway will now face England in the quarterfinals as the nation chases an improbable World Cup title.

Revisit Erling Haaland's 2016 music video below.

Watch Soccer Star Erling Haaland's 2016 Rap Video

See Rappers With Streets Named After Them