Eminem’s ‘Without Me’ Lyrics

Eminem's nearly 20-year-old song, "Without Me," shows the more braggadocious side of the Detroit-bred rapper. The track, which appears on Em's fourth studio album, The Eminem Show, also peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 back on June 29, 2002. The record also appeared on the Suicide Squad soundtrack.

The Grammy Award-winning song (Record of the Year in 2003), is five minutes of pretentious free-flow rhymes, in which Eminem places himself at the center of everyone's universe while expounding on his self-proclaimed importance to the industry and the rap game.

"Without Me" is the second single from The Eminem Show.

Check out Eminem's lyrics to "Without Me" below.

INTRO: Obie Trice

Obie Trice! Real name, no gimmicks (record scratch)

REFRAIN 1: Eminem

Two trailer park girls go ’round the outside

’Round the outside, ’round the outside

Two trailer park girls go 'round the outside

’Round the outside, ’round the outside

REFRAIN 2

Guess who's back, back again

Shady's back, tell a friend

Guess who's back, guess who's back

Guess who's back, guess who's back

Guess who's back, guess who's back

Guess who's back

VERSE 1

I've created a monster, ’cause nobody wants to

See Marshall no more, they want Shady, I'm chopped liver

Well, if you want Shady, this is what I'll give ya

A little bit of weed mixed with some hard liquor

Some vodka that'll jump start my heart quicker

Than a shock when I get shocked at the hospital

By the doctor when I'm not co-operating

When I'm rocking the table while he's operating (Hey!)

You waited this long, now stop debating

’Cause I'm back, I'm on the rag and ovulating

I know that you got a job, Ms. Cheney

But your husband's heart problem's complicating

So the FCC won't let me be

Or let me be me, so let me see

They try to shut me down on MTV

But it feels so empty without me

So, come on and dip, bum on your lips

Fuck that! Cum on your lips and some on your tits

And get ready, ’cause this shit's about to get heavy

I just settled all my lawsuits—fuck you, Debbie!

CHORUS

Now this looks like a job for me

So everybody, just follow me

’Cause we need a little controversy

’Cause it feels so empty without me

I said this looks like a job for me

So everybody, just follow me

’Cause we need a little controversy

’Cause it feels so empty without me

VERSE 2

Little hellions, kids feeling rebellious

Embarrassed their parents still listen to Elvis

They start feeling like prisoners helpless

’Til someone comes along on a mission and yells, "Bitch!"

A visionary, vision is scary

Could start a revolution, polluting the airwaves

A rebel, so just let me revel and bask

In the fact that I got everyone kissing my ass (smack)

And it's a disaster, such a catastrophe

For you to see so damn much of my ass—you asked for me?

Well, I'm back, na-na-na-na-na-na-na-na-na-na

Fix your bent antenna, tune it in, and then I'm gonna

Enter in, and up under your skin like a splinter

The center of attention, back for the winter

I'm interesting, the best thing since wrestling

Infesting in your kid's ears and nesting

Testing, "Attention please"

Feel the tension soon as someone mentions me

Here's my ten cents, my two cents is free

A nuisance, who sent? You sent for me?

CHORUS

Now this looks like a job for me

So everybody, just follow me

’Cause we need a little controversy

’Cause it feels so empty without me

I said this looks like a job for me

So everybody, just follow me

’Cause we need a little controversy

’Cause it feels so empty without me

VERSE 3

A tisk-it a task-it, I'll go tit for tat with

Anybody who's talking "this shit, that shit"

Chris Kirkpatrick, you can get your ass kicked

Worse than them little Limp Bizkit bastards

And Moby? You can get stomped by Obie

You thirty-six-year-old baldheaded fag, blow me

You don't know me, you're too old, let go

It's over, nobody listens to techno

Now let's go, just give me the signal

I'll be there with a whole list full of new insults

I've been dope, suspenseful with a pencil

Ever since Prince turned himself into a symbol

But sometimes the shit just seems

Everybody only wants to discuss me

So this must mean I'm disgusting

But it's just me, I'm just obscene

Though I'm not the first king of controversy

I am the worst thing since Elvis Presley

To do black music so selfishly

And use it to get myself wealthy (Hey!)

There's a concept that works

Twenty million other white rappers emerge

But no matter how many fish in the sea

It'd be so empty without me

CHORUS

Now this looks like a job for me

So everybody, just follow me

’Cause we need a little controversy

’Cause it feels so empty without me

I said this looks like a job for me

So everybody, just follow me

’Cause we need a little controversy

’Cause it feels so empty without me

OUTRO

Hum dei dei la la, la la la la la

La la la la la, la la la la

Hum dei dei la la, la la la la la

La la la la la, la la la la

Kids!

See the video to Eminem's "Without Me" below.

