Eminem’s ‘Killshot’ Lyrics
Eminem's "Killshot" is a diss track for the history books.
Towards the end of summer 2018, Machine Gun Kelly and Eminem's feud came to a head in the form of an insult-ridden single titled "Killshot," which featured Em targeting MGK's rap-related shortcomings. This is also one of a few tracks Eminem dropped that takes aim at the Cleveland rhymer, who has reciprocated lyrical insults at Em as well. The Detroit rapper and MGK's beef seems to have stemmed from remarks Machine Gun Kelly made about Em's daughter, Hailie, via Twitter in 2012.
On "Killshot," Eminem devotes over four minutes to poking fun at MGK's "man bun" and lack of musical accolades. The beef surrounding the track, produced by IllaDaProducer, exudes through Slim Shady's lethal penmanship, making "Killshot" the biggest YouTube debut in 2018 with 38.1 million views in the first 24 hours of its release on the video-sharing platform.
"Killshot" also amassed success on music charts, specifically peaking at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 on Sept. 29, 2018, earning Eminem his 20th top 10 song on the chart at the time.
Check out the lyrics to Eminem's "Killshot" below.
INTRO
You sound like a bitch, bitch
Shut the fuck up
When your fans become your haters
You done?
Fuckin' beard's weird
Alright
You yellin' at the mic, fuckin' weird beard (You want smoke)
We doin' this once
You yellin' at the mic, your beard's weird
Why you yell at the mic? (Illa)
VERSE
Rihanna just hit me on a text
Last night I left hickeys on her neck
Wait, you just dissed me? I'm perplexed
Insult me in a line, compliment me on the next
Damn, I'm really sorry you want me to have a heart attack
Was watchin' 8 Mile on my NordicTrack
Realized I forgot to call you back
Here's that autograph for your daughter, I wrote it on a Starter cap
Stan, Stan, son
Listen, man, Dad isn't mad
But how you gonna name yourself after a damn gun
And have a man bun?
The giant's woke, eyes open, undeniable
Supplyin' smoke, got the fire stoked
Say you got me in a scope, but you grazed me
I say one call to Interscope and you're Swayze
Your reply got the crowd yelling, "Woo!"
So before you die let's see who can out-petty who
With your corny lines ("Slim, you're old")—ow, Kelly, ooh
But I'm 45 and I'm still outselling you
By 29, I had three albums that had blew
Now let's talk about somethin' I don't really do
Go in someone's daughter's mouth stealin' food
But you're a fuckin' mole hill
Now I'ma make a mountain out of you, woo!
Ho, chill, actin' like you put the chrome barrel to my bone marrow
Gunner? Bitch, you ain't a bow and arrow
Say you'll run up on me like a phone bill, sprayin' lead (Brrt)
Playin' dead, that's the only time you hold still (Hold up)
Are you eating cereal or oatmeal?
What the fuck's in the bowl, milk? Wheaties or Cheerios?
’Cause I'm takin' a shit in ’em, Kelly, I need reading material
Dictionary
"Yo, Slim, your last four albums sucked
Go back to Recovery," Oh shoot, that was three albums ago
What do you know? Oops
Know your facts before you come at me, lil' goof
Luxury, oh, you broke, bitch? Yeah, I had enough money in ’02
To burn it in front of you, ho
Younger me? No, you the wack me, it's funny, but so true
I'd rather be 80-year-old me than 20-year-old you
’Til I'm hitting old age
Still can fill a whole page with a 10-year-old's rage
Got more fans than you in your own city, lil' kiddy, go play
Feel like I'm babysitting Lil Tay
Got the Diddy OK so you spent your whole day
Shootin' a video just to fuckin' dig your own grave
Got you at your own wake, I'm the billy goat
You ain't never made a list next to no Biggie, no Jay
Next to Taylor Swift and that Iggy ho, you about to really blow
Kelly, they'll be putting your name
Next to Ja, next to Benzino—die, muthafucka!
Like the last muthafucka sayin' Hailie in vain
Alien brain, you Satanist (Yeah)
My biggest flops are your greatest hits
The game's mine again and ain't nothin' changed but the locks
So before I slay this bitch I, mwah, give Jade a kiss
Gotta wake up Labor Day to this (The fuck?)
Bein' rich-shamed by some prick usin' my name for clickbait
In a state of bliss ’cause I said his goddamn name
Now I gotta cock back, aim
Yeah, bitch, pop Champagne to this! (Pop)
It's your moment
This is it, as big as you're gonna get, so enjoy it
Had to give you a career to destroy it
Lethal injection
Go to sleep six-feet deep, I'll give you a B for the effort
But if I was 3-foot, 11
You'd look up to me, and for the record
You would suck a dick to fuckin' be me for a second
Lick a ballsack to get on my channel
Give your life to be as solidified
This muthafuckin' shit is like Rambo when he's out of bullets
So what good is a fuckin' machine gun when it's outta ammo?
Had enough of this tatted-up mumble rapper
How the fuck can him and I battle?
He'll have to fuck Kim in my flannel
I'll give him my sandals
’Cause he knows, long as I'm Shady he's gon' have to live in my shadow
Exhausting, letting off on my offspring
Lick a gun barrel, bitch, get off me!
You dance around it like a sombrero, we can all see
You're fuckin' salty
’Cause Young Gerald's balls-deep inside of Halsey
Your red sweater, your black leather
You dress better, I rap better
That a death threat or a love letter?
Little white toothpick
Thinks it's over a pic, I just don't like you, prick
Thanks for dissing me
Now I had an excuse on the mic to write "Not Alike"
But really I don't care who's in the right
But you're losin' the fight you picked
Who else want it? Kells, attempt fails! Budden, L's!
Fuckin' nails in these coffins as soft as Cottonelle
Killshot, I will not fail, I'm with the Doc still
But this idiot's boss pops pills and tells him he's got skills
But, Kells, the day you put out a hit's the day Diddy admits
That he put the hit out that got ’Pac killed, ah!
I'm sick of you bein' wack
And still usin' that muthafuckin' Auto-Tune
So let's talk about it (Let's talk about it)
I'm sick of your mumble rap mouth
Need to get the cock up out it
Before we can even talk about it (Talk about it)
I'm sick of your blond hair and earrings
Just 'cause you look in the mirror and think
That you're Marshall Mathers (Marshall Mathers)
Don't mean you are, and you're not about it
So just leave my dick in your mouth and keep my daughter out it
Listen to Eminem's "Killshot" below.
See Wild Rap Beefs That'll Probably Never Be Resolved