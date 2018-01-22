Eminem and Dr. Dre Hit the Studio With Mike Will Made-It

Mike Will Made-It has quickly become one of hip-hop's go-to producers and now the beatmaker is working with two of rap's biggest stars.

The producer hopped on Instagram to post a short video of himself in the studio with Eminem and Dr. Dre. In the clip, Dre praises Mike Will as "real motherfuckin' hip-hop," while Shady jokingly points at himself and says, "Fake hip-hop here."

In a separate Instagram post from Mike Will, the producer threw a few Eminem references into his photo caption, writing, "I ONLY NEED 1 SHOT I WONT MISS MY CHANCE TO BLOW, CAUSE OPPORTUNITY COMES ONCE N A LIFETIME, STILL HUMBLE, ON GOD! BIG 2018!!"According to Mike Will's post, the meet-up between the three took place in Detroit.

Eminem also posted his own photo from the session, uploading a picture of him and Dr. Dre in the studio, captioning the photo, "Still Aftermath!"

While it's uncertain what the three are up to, Mike Will has been teasing new music in recent months, and also posted photos of himself with YG and JAY-Z. In his photo with Hov, the producer wrote in the caption, "BIG CONVOS 2018, NOTHING SMALL, NOTHING!! WILLY DA CEO."

Mike Will and Jay have worked together in the past, with the producer creating the beat for 2013's "Beach Is Better (Interlude)" from Hov's Magna Carta Holy Grail album.

Check out Mike Will Made-It's social media posts below.

