Drakeo The Ruler’s Family Reaches Settlement With Live Nation in Wrongful Death Lawsuit – Report

Drakeo The Ruler's family reportedly reaches a settlement with Live Nation in their wrongful death lawsuit.

On Wednesday (Oct. 14), TMZ reported that the late rapper's estate has ended its lawsuit following an undisclosed resolution with Live Nation, Hollywood Elite Security, Inc., Black Tide Events, LLC and other defendants. According to the celebrity news site, the settlement requires the completion of certain terms within 45 days.

XXL has reached out to Live Nation for comment.

As previously reported, Drakeo was stabbed to death during a brawl backstage at the Once Upon a Time in L.A. Festival in 2021. In 2022, the rapper's brother sued the festival's promoters for failing to keep the venue safe. Snoop Dogg, who was one of the show's headliners, was initially listed as a defendant. However, Snoop successfully argued that he should be dropped from the suit.

Drakeo's murder remains unsolved. However, in July, YG was detained by authorities in connection with Drakeo's ongoing murder investigation. Though rumors have persisted that YG may have been involved in Drakeo's death, YG has continually denied the claims. He even addressed the rumor on the song June track "We Know the Truth."

"They say I murdered this, they say I murdered that/Well, if that was true, you'd be a f**king rat," YG raps. "And I'd be in the cell sleeping on a rack/But too bad that ain't a f**king fact."

YG has yet to be arrested or charged in connection with Drakeo's killing.

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