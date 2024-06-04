Fans Go In on Drake After ‘Wah Gwan Deliliah’ Release With Hilarious Memes and Comments

Drake's new verse on social media personality Snowd4y's comical track "Wah Gwan Delilah" is giving the internet something to crack jokes on. Fans across X, formerly known as Twitter, are going in on Drizzy for the release with hilarious memes.

Fans Create Hilarious Memes Aimed at Drake's "Wah Gwan Delilah" Verse

When Snowd4y's track "Wah Gwan Delilah" appeared on SoundCloud Monday evening (June 3), confused fans were trying to figure out if Drake's verse was real or fake. Murmurs that it may be A.I.-generated ran throughout X and YouTube, where the song was reposted. However, the Toronto rapper cosigned "Wah Gwan Delilah" in a post on his Instagram Story the same day it was released. Naturally, the memes began flooding in considering the nature of the parody collab.

The guitar-licked track, which is a funny spin on rock band Plain White T's 2006 hit "Hey There Delilah," finds Drake and Snowd4y using the Jamaican patois greeting "Wah gwaan" as they kick it to Delilah.

"Wah gwan, Delilah? What's it like in Toronto city?/I'm 2,000 kilometers away/But girl, tonight you look so bad, oh yes, you do/Dundas Square don't shine as bright as you," Snowd4y delivers.

Drake is mad he knows someone who got with her before he did. "Wah gwan, Delilah? Know I’m late ’cause there’s bare traffic/I just show my dog your ‘Gram/He said he knows a man that slapped it, I’m so cheesed/Your mademoiselle nights are geeked, I’m bent low-key," Drizzy sings.

Memes created by fans show photos of Drake himself wearing fake dreads in a scene from a past Saturday Night Live skit, actor and musician Chet Hanks, who's known for imitating a Jamaican accent in videos across social media; Adele dressed in a Jamaican flag bikini top and wearing bantu knots and Rachel Dolezel, who presented herself as a Black woman despite being born to White parents.

Other memes include a video of Joe Budden screaming "This is a two-pack of a*s" and a woman crying while saying "I don't know nothin' about that lifestyle."

Comedy at its finest.

Check out the fans' memes and listen to Drake's verse on Snowd4y's "Wah Gwan Delilah" below.

See Fans' Reactions to Drake's Verse on Snowd4y's "Wah Gwan Delilah"

Listen to Snowd4y's "Wah Gwan Delilah" Featuring Drake