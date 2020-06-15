Drake, Travis Scott, DaBaby and More Nominated for 2020 BET Awards
The coronavirus pandemic isn't stopping the annual BET Awards.
According to Billboard, the nominees for the network's annual awards show were announced on Monday (June 15), with Drake leading among his peers with six nods. Drizzy's nominations include Best Male Hip-Hop Artist, Video of the Year for his Chris Brown collaboration "No Guidance" and two nominations each for both Best Collaboration and Viewer’s Choice for his guest appearances on Chris Brown's “No Guidance" and Future's "Life Is Good." The Toronto native is also up against collaborator Future as well as Travis Scott and DaBaby for Best Male Hip-Hop Artist.
Megan Thee Stallion and Roddy Ricch are neck and neck with five nods apiece. The Houston-bred rapper is eyeing nominations for Best Female Hip-Hop Artist, Best Collaboration for "Hot Girl Summer", Album of the Year for Fever, Video of the Year for "Hot Girl Summer" and the Viewer's Choice Award for "Hot Girl Summer." Meanwhile, the Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial artist is up for Best Male Hip-Hop Artist, Album of the Year for the aforementioned LP, Video of the Year for "The Box," the Viewer’s Choice Award for "The Box" and Best New Artist.
Despite the coronavirus pandemic forcing live show production to come to a halt, BET announced last month that they will still be putting on the awards show, but with a few changes. "Using an array of innovative techniques and artist-generated content, the show will continue, allowing the audience to join in a celebration of black love, joy, pride and power with an all-star lineup," BET said in a statement.
Additionally, in celebration of BET's 40th anniversary and the BET Awards' 20th anniversary, the show will air across ViacomCBS channels including BET and BET Her, but it will also be televised on CBS for the first time.
The 2020 BET Awards airs on June 28 at 8 p.m. ET/PT and will be hosted by actress Amanda Seales.
Check out the list of hip-hop and R&B nominees below. See the full list of the 2020 BET Awards nominations here.
2020 BET Awards Nominations
Best Male Hip-Hop Artist
DaBaby
Drake
Future
Lil Baby
Roddy Ricch
Travis Scott
Best Female Hip-Hop Artist
Cardi B
Doja Cat
Lizzo
Megan Thee Stallion
Nicki Minaj
Saweetie
Best Female R&B/Pop Artist
Beyoncé
H.E.R.
Jhene Aiko
Kehlani
Lizzo
Summer Walker
Best Male R&B/Pop Artist
Anderson .Paak
Chris Brown
Jacquees
Khalid
The Weeknd
Usher
Best Group
Chloe x Halle
City Girls
Earthgang
Griselda
Jackboys
Migos
Best Collaboration
Chris Brown featuring Drake — "No Guidance"
DJ Khaled featuring Nipsey Hussle and John Legend — "Higher"
Future featuring Drake — "Life Is Good"
H.E.R. featuring YG — "Slide"
Megan Thee Stallion featuring Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla $ign — "Hot Girl Summer"
Wale featuring Jeremih — "On Chill"
Video of the Year
Chris Brown featuring Drake — "No Guidance"
DaBaby — "BOP"
DJ Khaled featuring Nipsey Hussle and John Legend — "Higher"
Doja Cat — "Say So"
Megan Thee Stallion featuring Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla $ign — "Hot Girl Summer"
Roddy Ricch — "The Box"
Best New Artist
Danileigh
Lil Nas X
Pop Smoke
Roddy Ricch
Summer Walker
YBN Cordae
Album of the Year
Cuz I Love You — Lizzo
Fever — Megan Thee Stallion
Homecoming: The Live Album — Beyoncé
I Used to Know Her — H.E.R.
Kirk — DaBaby
Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial — Roddy Ricch
BET Her Award
Alicia Keys — "Underdog"
Beyoncé featuring Blue Ivy Carter, Wizkid and Saint Jhn — "Brown Skin Girl"
Ciara featuring Lupita Nyong'o, Ester Dean, City Girls and La La — "Melanin"
Layton Greene — "I Choose"
Lizzo featuring Missy Elliott — "Tempo"
Rapsody featuring PJ Morton — "Afeni"
Viewer's Choice Award
Chris Brown featuring Drake — "No Guidance"
DaBaby — "BOP"
Future featuring Drake — "Life Is Good"
Megan Thee Stallion featuring Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla $ign — "Hot Girl Summer"
Roddy Ricch — "The Box"
The Weekend — "Heartless"
