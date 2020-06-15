Drake, Travis Scott, DaBaby and More Nominated for 2020 BET Awards

The coronavirus pandemic isn't stopping the annual BET Awards.

According to Billboard, the nominees for the network's annual awards show were announced on Monday (June 15), with Drake leading among his peers with six nods. Drizzy's nominations include Best Male Hip-Hop Artist, Video of the Year for his Chris Brown collaboration "No Guidance" and two nominations each for both Best Collaboration and Viewer’s Choice for his guest appearances on Chris Brown's “No Guidance" and Future's "Life Is Good." The Toronto native is also up against collaborator Future as well as Travis Scott and DaBaby for Best Male Hip-Hop Artist.

Megan Thee Stallion and Roddy Ricch are neck and neck with five nods apiece. The Houston-bred rapper is eyeing nominations for Best Female Hip-Hop Artist, Best Collaboration for "Hot Girl Summer", Album of the Year for Fever, Video of the Year for "Hot Girl Summer" and the Viewer's Choice Award for "Hot Girl Summer." Meanwhile, the Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial artist is up for Best Male Hip-Hop Artist, Album of the Year for the aforementioned LP, Video of the Year for "The Box," the Viewer’s Choice Award for "The Box" and Best New Artist.

Despite the coronavirus pandemic forcing live show production to come to a halt, BET announced last month that they will still be putting on the awards show, but with a few changes. "Using an array of innovative techniques and artist-generated content, the show will continue, allowing the audience to join in a celebration of black love, joy, pride and power with an all-star lineup," BET said in a statement.

Additionally, in celebration of BET's 40th anniversary and the BET Awards' 20th anniversary, the show will air across ViacomCBS channels including BET and BET Her, but it will also be televised on CBS for the first time.

The 2020 BET Awards airs on June 28 at 8 p.m. ET/PT and will be hosted by actress Amanda Seales.

Check out the list of hip-hop and R&B nominees below. See the full list of the 2020 BET Awards nominations here.

2020 BET Awards Nominations

Best Male Hip-Hop Artist

DaBaby

Drake

Future

Lil Baby

Roddy Ricch

Travis Scott

Best Female Hip-Hop Artist

Cardi B

Doja Cat

Lizzo

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj

Saweetie

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist

Beyoncé

H.E.R.

Jhene Aiko

Kehlani

Lizzo

Summer Walker

Best Male R&B/Pop Artist

Anderson .Paak

Chris Brown

Jacquees

Khalid

The Weeknd

Usher

Best Group

Chloe x Halle

City Girls

Earthgang

Griselda

Jackboys

Migos

Best Collaboration

Chris Brown featuring Drake — "No Guidance"

DJ Khaled featuring Nipsey Hussle and John Legend — "Higher"

Future featuring Drake — "Life Is Good"

H.E.R. featuring YG — "Slide"

Megan Thee Stallion featuring Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla $ign — "Hot Girl Summer"

Wale featuring Jeremih — "On Chill"

Video of the Year

Chris Brown featuring Drake — "No Guidance"

DaBaby — "BOP"

DJ Khaled featuring Nipsey Hussle and John Legend — "Higher"

Doja Cat — "Say So"

Megan Thee Stallion featuring Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla $ign — "Hot Girl Summer"

Roddy Ricch — "The Box"

Best New Artist

Danileigh

Lil Nas X

Pop Smoke

Roddy Ricch

Summer Walker

YBN Cordae

Album of the Year

Cuz I Love You — Lizzo

Fever — Megan Thee Stallion

Homecoming: The Live Album — Beyoncé

I Used to Know Her — H.E.R.

Kirk — DaBaby

Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial — Roddy Ricch

BET Her Award

Alicia Keys — "Underdog"

Beyoncé featuring Blue Ivy Carter, Wizkid and Saint Jhn — "Brown Skin Girl"

Ciara featuring Lupita Nyong'o, Ester Dean, City Girls and La La — "Melanin"

Layton Greene — "I Choose"

Lizzo featuring Missy Elliott — "Tempo"

Rapsody featuring PJ Morton — "Afeni"

Viewer's Choice Award

Chris Brown featuring Drake — "No Guidance"

DaBaby — "BOP"

Future featuring Drake — "Life Is Good"

Megan Thee Stallion featuring Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla $ign — "Hot Girl Summer"

Roddy Ricch — "The Box"

The Weekend — "Heartless"