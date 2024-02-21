Drake’s Take Care Album Has Not Been Certified Diamond Yet, RIAA Confirms

Drake's Take Care album has not been certified diamond, contrary to reports.

Drake's Take Care Album Not Diamond Yet

On Tuesday (Feb. 20), several social media outlets reported Drake's sophomore album Take Care has surpassed 10 million album sales, placing it in coveted diamond status. XXL has confirmed through the database for the Recording Industry Association of America, the official source that tracks and reports certifications, that the beloved Drizzy album is still sitting at 8 million units sold. A rep for the RIAA has also confirmed to XXL that the album has yet to surpass the 8 million units position.

The Legacy of Drake's Take Care Album

Released on Nov. 15, 2011, Drake's sophomore album Take Care is generally viewed as his magnum opus. The album featured the hit singles "Marvin's Room," "Crew Love" featuring The Weeknd, "Take Care" featuring Rihanna, "Headlines," "HYFR" and others. Take Care won the Grammy for Best Rap Album at the 55th Grammy Awards.

Despite not having a diamond album, Drake does have three certified diamond songs including "God's Plan," "Hotline Bling" and "One Dance." He has also been featured on two others: Future's "Life Is Good" and Travis Scott's "Sicko Mode."

Check out RIAA records showing Drake's Take Care album is stilling sitting at 8 million units sold below.

