Drake Sets Up Recording Studio in Houston Strip Club

Drake sets up a recording studio in a Houston strip club as he puts the finishing touches on his Iceman album.

On Dec. 26, Drizzy shared footage on social media from Area 29 in H-Town. In the clip, the rapper's crew is walking around the dimly lit venue.

"Are we recording an album in the club?" someone questions.

"One thousand percent. You see the setup," someone responds, pointing out the computer and speakers laid out on the table.

Drake also shared a photo from the session, which shows him standing next to a hulking security guard while swaddling stacks of cash in a Louis Vuitton blanket. Fans have been waiting with bated breath for Aubrey's new Iceman album. Back in February, he teased the new album during the Anita Max Win Tour.

"Eventually, when the time is right, Drizzy Drake alone by himself is gonna have to have a one-on-one talk to y’all," he told the Australian crowd. "When the time is right, I’ll be back with another album—a one-on-one conversation with y’all that you need to hear."

"I understand that this next chapter may leave you feeling uneasy, but I hope you see my honesty as clarity not charity that answers some questions especially about the unanswered texts you’ve been sending me," Drake posted.

He has since begun the rollout with the Iceman YouTube series and has released multiple singles. The 6 God recently teased that the new LP might be dropping soon.

