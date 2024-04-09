Drake Has Ominous Message Written on Wall Backstage at Shows

Drake writes an ominous message backstage during his shows, which might indicate he is ready for all the smoke.

Drake Shares Inspirational Message

On Monday (April 8), DJ Akademiks shared a photo on X, formerly known as Twitter, that shows a whiteboard with a message scrawled onto it. According to the streamer, the message was from Drake and Ak read it backstage at one of Drizzy's shows.

"The rap game will never be at peace," the message reads. "There will always be competition. And as long as there's competition, there will never be peace. Everyone wants to be the one."

"This was on the board backstage w Drake for his shows on his latest tour," Ak wrote in the caption. "TRUST…. Ain’t no apology coming . The boy ready for all [smoke emoji]."

Drake Responds to J. Cole Apology

Drake's eerie message comes after Ak claimed earlier that day he had communicated with Drake on social media by sending him a video of J. Cole denouncing his Kendrick Lamar diss song "7 Minute Drill."

"I sent the video of what this f**k n***a did," Ak said. "I said, 'Please, don't do no s**t like this. Please, don't apologize and do no weird s**t...[Drake] said, 'I can't f**king believe you would pull up and say some s**t like that to me. You must not know me.'"

On Sunday (April 7), J. Cole shocked the crowd at the 2024 Dreamville Festival by dismissing his viral Kendrick Lamar diss track. Cole referred to the song as the "lamest s**t I ever did in my f**king life." He then asked K-Dot to forgive him.

Check out Drake's ominous message below.

