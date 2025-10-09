Drake’s Lawsuit Against UMG Over Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Not Like Us’ Dismissed

Drake's defamation lawsuit against Universal Music Group over Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" has been dismissed in court.

On Thursday (Oct. 9), Judge Jeannette A. Vargas issued a ruling on the case, which was filed back in January. After hearing arguments from both sides over the last several months, Judge Vargas has sided with UMG and has thrown out the case before the trial stage.

"Drake has brought this action against UMG for defamation, harassment in the second degree, and violation of section 349 of the New York General Business Law," the ruling reads. "Before the Court is Defendant’s motion to dismiss pursuant to Rule 12(b)(6) of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure. Because the Court concludes that the allegedly defamatory statements in 'Not Like Us' are nonactionable opinion, the motion to dismiss is GRANTED."

Drake filed two since-dropped pre-action petitions against UMG in 2024, claiming they used illegal tactics to artificially inflate the numbers on Kendrick Lamar's Drake diss song, "Not Like Us." In January, he followed up with a federal defamation lawsuit against the music giant for distributing and promoting "Not Like Us," which references Drizzy as a child predator.

A spokesperson for UMG has released the following statement to XXL about the lawsuit dismissal.

“From the outset, this suit was an affront to all artists and their creative expression and never should have seen the light of day," the statement reads. "We’re pleased with the court’s dismissal and look forward to continuing our work successfully promoting Drake’s music and investing in his career.”

XXL has reached out to Drake's attorney for comment.

See the Judge's Ruling in Drake's Defamation Lawsuit