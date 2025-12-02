Drake Gives Another Tease of a Song He Previewed Ahead of Iceman Album

Drake was vibing to a snippet of a new song last night, which he previewed in Iceman episode 3. So will this track make it onto his Iceman album?

In the early morning hours on Tuesday (Dec. 2), Drizzy shared a video of himself sipping on a glass of what is assumed to be his go-to spritzer while listening to the song.

Fans already chose “Stuck” as the unofficial name for the track since it premiered in Iceman episode 3 in September. “And now we’re stuck, stuck, stuck like traffic, stuck,” the Toronto rapper sings on the melodic groove.

Mixed reactions to the song are popping up on social media, with some people praising the vibes and others criticizing what they hear.

"Drake new song preview sound like a vibeee," one person tweeted. Another wrote, "If Drake comes back with this sound all over the album after ppl said he will come back and save hip hop again Ima laugh."

The Iceman album has had an untraditional rollout for someone like Drake, who typically chooses the usual rollout formula of dropping a new single with a video or surprising fans with a sudden release for his projects.

This time, he decided to go the popular livestream route, in which he’s been previewing new music in different Iceman episodes. He’s up to three now, and has released the tracks “What Did I Miss?,” “Which One,” “Somebody Loves Me Pt. 2” featuring Cash Cobain and “Dog House” featuring Yeat and Julia Wolf after he previewed all those songs in the livestreams.

Looks like Iceman is loading.

Watch Drake Vibing Out to a Preview of His New Song